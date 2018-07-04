DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — There were Fourth of July parades in cities all across America — 10 alone in just Baltimore County.

One of the oldest and biggest parades is in Dundalk.

The parade comes at the end of Heritage days and if you look around at the crowd, everyone there has been showing up all their lives.

“Oh I’m just really excited to see everything that’s happening, It’s a great day to celebrate the the birthday of America,” said 11-year-old Angel Thomas.

She’s lost count at how many times she’s been here.

In fact, ask most people that question and you’ll get a similar answer.

What is it about this place that draws all these people? Tradition.

“Tradition, we’ve been coming here since teenagers,” said Karrie Hogan.

In other words, Hogan has probably seen 40 different Miss Marylands.

David Taylor has seen even more.

Welcome to Dundalk, Peanuts, popcorn and good old Dundalk.

Taylor wouldn’t miss it.

“I love it, It’s my favorite day. For 12 years I was in the parade,” he said.

And he plans on being back in it next year.

As far as the crowd favorite — that was the Ravens marching band rolling through.

Even Gov, Larry Hogan (R-Md) and Democratic candidate for governor Ben Jealous were out talking to the crowds in attendance — using the opportunity to convince people they should lead the state.

The Dundalk parade is the first one every year on July 4th — so plan ahead for next year.

The organizers of that parade — and all the ones in our area — are proudly run by volunteers and asked us to thank those businesses and residents who donate to make these events happen.

