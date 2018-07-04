BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cookouts, pool parties, family, friends, and something that never fails to make an appearance on the Fourth of July: FIREWORKS!

Although several venues have celebrated with fireworks preceding July 4, there are several locations in Maryland that have taken the liberty of setting off day-of fireworks in celebration of America’s independence.

Below is a list (by county) of where to watch the vibrant explosions on the Fourth of July:

Allegany County

Cumberland’s annual July 4 Fireworks Display will be held at Constitution Park on Fort Avenue beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Anne Arundel County

The annual Annapolis Harbor fireworks show will begin around 9:15 p.m. The display will be launched from a barge in the Harbor and can be viewed from many locations in the area.

Baltimore County

Baltimore’s firework extravaganza will take place in Fullerton Park on 4303 Fullerton Avenue, Baltimore 21236.

Catonsville’s show will start at 9:30 p.m. at Catonsville High School: 421 Bloomsbury Avenue, Catonsville 21228.

Dundalk’s firework show will begin at 9:15 p.m. at Heritage Association of Dundalk, Grange Elementary School, Dundalk 21222.

Owings Mills, Maryland will have their show at the Green Spring Valley Hunt Club on 30 Green Spring Valley Road, Owings Mills 21117.

The Towson fireworks will commence at 9:15 p.m. at Loch Raven Technical Academy on 8101 Lasalle Road, Towson 21286.

Baltimore City

The annual Inner Harbor Fourth of July Celebration will include live music and celebratory fireworks from 7-10 p.m.

Calvert County

Solomons Independence Day fireworks display will be shot from a barge in the Patuxent River staring at 9:15 p.m. and can be viewed from the Riverwalk.

Carroll County

Westminster fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Carroll County Farm Museum: 500 S. Center Street.

Charles County

Indian Head fireworks will commence at 9:10 p.m. at Village Green Park.

Waldorf’s “Celebrate Charles” will include live music and fireworks, which will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium on 11765 St. Linus Drive.

Dorchester County

The Cambridge firework show will begin shortly after 9 p.m. over the Choptank River. Best viewing spots include Great Marsh Park, near Somerset Avenue and Hambrooks Boulevard and Long Wharf Park, near High and Water Streets.

Frederick County

“Frederick’s 4th” festival will be held in Baker Park beginning at noon with fireworks starting after dusk.

Garrett County

The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce presents fireworks launched from the top of Bear Claw Tubing Park at Wisp Resort out toward the waters of Deep Creek Lake. Viewing spots include the scenic overlook on Rt. 219, McHenry Cove on Deep Creek Lake and businesses in McHenry.

Harford County

The Bel Air fireworks will take place in Rockfield Park at 9:30 p.m. Spectators may watch from any permitted area in or around the town of Bel Air.

Howard County

A fireworks display can be observed in Columbia from Lake Kittamaquandi on 10221 Wincopin Circle starting at 9:30 p.m. Music and children’s activities begin at 5 p.m.

Kent County

Chestertown’s fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m. at Chester River, Wilmer Park.

Montgomery County

Germantown will set off fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m. The “Germantown Glory” will begin at the SoccerPlex in the South Germantown Recreational Park at 7 p.m.

Poolesville’s Fourth of July celebrations are at the Soccer fields on Hughes Road and Sugarland Road. Festivities go from 5-10 p.m.

Rockville will set off fireworks at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park on 1800 Piccard Drive. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at around 9:15 p.m.

Tacoma Park’s 128th Independence Day fireworks will begin at 7 p.m. at Takoma Park Middle School on 7611 Piney Branch Road.

Prince George’s County

College Park will host a free concert and fireworks at the University of Maryland in Lot 1 adjacent to Campus Drive off Adelphi Road. Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

The District Heights fireworks take place at E. Michael Roll Municipal Building on 2000 Marbury Drive.

The Greenbelt fireworks are at Buddy Attick Park on 555 Crescent Road. Fireworks are at dusk.

Morningside fireworks will be on 6901 Ames Street.

Talbot County

Easton fireworks are best viewed from carnival grounds at dusk.

Washington County

Hagerstown’s opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m., followed by entertainment at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Fairgrounds Park.

Williamsport’s Fourth of July celebrations will take place at Byron Memorial Park. There will also be concessions and concerts, including a patriotic concert by the Williamsport Community Band. A grand fireworks display will begin at dusk

Wicomico County

Salisbury’s free community fireworks display is at the stadium right across from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks will go off at 9:15 p.m. Attendees can enjoy music, food, bounce houses and Americana.

Worchester County

Ocean City’s fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. on the beach at North Division Street and at 125th Street at Northside Park. There is a free concert at 8 p.m.

For a full list of fireworks in Maryland, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article