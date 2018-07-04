HEAT WAVEHeat Advisory Issued On July 4th Until 7 p.m.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another hot day, another heat advisory.

The National Weather Service has issued an heat advisory from noon until 7 p.m. for Wednesday, July 4.

The advisory includes Baltimore city, as well as Baltimore, Harford, St. Mary’s, Calvert and Anne Arundel counties.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 90 — 95 in Baltimore — with a heat index of 105.

The NWS posted a reminder Friday that heat kills more people each year than tornadoes, lightning and floods.

During periods of extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends the following:

  • Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
  • Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations
  • Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time
  • Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat
  • Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include:
    • Confusion
    • Hot, dry, flushed skin or cool and clammy skin
    • Lightheadedness
    • Nausea
    • Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur

Tips to keep pets safe in heat:

    • Do not leave a pet in a car: Even with windows rolled down, temperatures inside a car can still be 15 degrees higher than outside, experts say. It is against the law to leave a pet in a car when the temp is above 78 degrees, according to the Cook County animal control department.
    • Keep pets cool outside: Provide water and shade. Animals with short coats or with white or tan fur are susceptible to sunburn, especially on their noses.
    • Get a haircut: For dogs with thick hair, cut those coats to one inch to keep your dog more comfortable while avoiding sunburn.
    • Take care of your dog’s paws: Asphalt and sidewalks are hotter than grass, and dogs’ paw pads are highly sensitive to heat. Walk your dog on grass, dirt or gravel.

