BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another hot day, another heat advisory.

The National Weather Service has issued an heat advisory from noon until 7 p.m. for Wednesday, July 4.

The advisory includes Baltimore city, as well as Baltimore, Harford, St. Mary’s, Calvert and Anne Arundel counties.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 90 — 95 in Baltimore — with a heat index of 105.

The NWS posted a reminder Friday that heat kills more people each year than tornadoes, lightning and floods.

During periods of extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends the following:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time

Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include: Confusion Hot, dry, flushed skin or cool and clammy skin Lightheadedness Nausea Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur



Tips to keep pets safe in heat:

Do not leave a pet in a car: Even with windows rolled down, temperatures inside a car can still be 15 degrees higher than outside, experts say. It is against the law to leave a pet in a car when the temp is above 78 degrees, according to the Cook County animal control department. Keep pets cool outside: Provide water and shade. Animals with short coats or with white or tan fur are susceptible to sunburn, especially on their noses. Get a haircut: For dogs with thick hair, cut those coats to one inch to keep your dog more comfortable while avoiding sunburn. Take care of your dog’s paws: Asphalt and sidewalks are hotter than grass, and dogs’ paw pads are highly sensitive to heat. Walk your dog on grass, dirt or gravel.



