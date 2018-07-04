Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another hot day, another heat advisory.
The National Weather Service has issued an heat advisory from noon until 7 p.m. for Wednesday, July 4.
The advisory includes Baltimore city, as well as Baltimore, Harford, St. Mary’s, Calvert and Anne Arundel counties.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 90 — 95 in Baltimore — with a heat index of 105.
The NWS posted a reminder Friday that heat kills more people each year than tornadoes, lightning and floods.
During periods of extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends the following:
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time
- Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat
- Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include:
- Confusion
- Hot, dry, flushed skin or cool and clammy skin
- Lightheadedness
- Nausea
- Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur
Tips to keep pets safe in heat:
- Do not leave a pet in a car: Even with windows rolled down, temperatures inside a car can still be 15 degrees higher than outside, experts say. It is against the law to leave a pet in a car when the temp is above 78 degrees, according to the Cook County animal control department.
- Keep pets cool outside: Provide water and shade. Animals with short coats or with white or tan fur are susceptible to sunburn, especially on their noses.
- Get a haircut: For dogs with thick hair, cut those coats to one inch to keep your dog more comfortable while avoiding sunburn.
- Take care of your dog’s paws: Asphalt and sidewalks are hotter than grass, and dogs’ paw pads are highly sensitive to heat. Walk your dog on grass, dirt or gravel.
