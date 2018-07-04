BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heat has been deadly in other states, but it’s not keeping Baltimoreans indoors. Many pushed through their Fourth of July plans under the beating summer sun.

Independence Day cranked up the heat index above 100 degrees for the sixth straight day.

“It’s hot, it’s muggy, it’s Baltimore,” resident Geb Bornman said.

The dangerous heatwave, which is searing half the country, is blamed for three deaths so far. But some Marylanders, like Bornman, skated right through.

“You’ve just got to drink a lot of water and hopefully catch a little breeze here and there. So it is kind of breezy here at the park because it’s so open,” he said.

From kickflips to family cookouts, many July 4th plans were centered around drinking water or jumping in it.

[Reporter: How hot is it today?]

“Oh, it actually feels like it’s over 100. Yes, it’s like 105, it’s hot,” said Samantha Boyd-Lide of Baltimore.

As the afternoon sun intensified, lines at city pools got longer with dozens of swimmers eager to beat the heat.

“It’s too hot outside today. I’m sweating. I’m just waiting for the pool to open so we can get in the water and get cooled off,” said Baltimore resident Shanikqua Palmer.

However, one Baltimore neighborhood was deprived of a refreshing dip as their community pool was closed for cleaning. The Druid Hill Park Pool was closed July 4 because of water quality issues.

Nearly a week of oppressive heat made for a scorcher of a celebration of America’s independence.

“It’s July! It’s summertime in Baltimore,” Bornman said.

Doctors say the humidity can be dangerous because it limits the ability to sweat effectively. Young children and older Marylanders are most at risk of heat stroke.

