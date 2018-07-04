BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The annual Fourth of July parade in Annapolis paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the Capital Gazette shooting.

This year, staff from the Capital Gazette was invited to walk the route, a parade they usually cover. Their answer, yes we will.

Wednesday was a day the Annapolis community will never forget.

The victim’s names are now known the world over: editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, editor Rob Hiassen, reporter John McNamara, sales assistant Rebecca Smith and special projects editor Wendi Winters.

As many prepare to celebrate this Independence Day, the staff of the Capital Gazette was asked to take part in their town’s annual parade.

In daily newspaper tweeted ahead of the parade.

Normally, we cover the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis. Today, though, we’ll be part of it. We want our readers and our community to see that we believe things will, eventually, be OK again. Eventually. https://t.co/NEnRGcs8SA — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) July 4, 2018

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley extended an invitation

“We’re a strong town, close knit community. I believe a lot of people are going to come out and support these journalists and let these journalists know that we love them and that we’re behind them 100 percent,” he said.

The mayor also acknowledged the difficulty in celebrating at a time when so many are still hurting.

“People have to understand how much courage it’s going to take for them to come out because you know there’s been fireworks going off days before Fourth of July, that these guys are on edge and they’ve just come through that horror. So I think the least we can do is come and support them if they have the strength to come out,” Buckley said.

