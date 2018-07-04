MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A man suffered severe injuries to his hands due to fireworks Tuesday night.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call in the 8300 block of Elvaton Road.

They found a 21-year-old man who suffered injuries to both hands.

He was transported to Curtis National Hand Center at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical, but not life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the man was attending a large, outdoor party and a number of attendees brought illegal fireworks that were purchased over the state line in Pennsylvania.

The man was hold a mortar tube in his hand and dropped a lit mortar into the tube with the other hand. The mortar was upside down and the explosion within the tube cause catastrophic injuries to both his hands.

No other injuries were reported and no criminal charges were filed.

Anne Arundel County Fire wants to remind residents that, “The possession and discharge of fireworks without proper permits is illegal in Anne Arundel County. Sparklers that do not contain chlorates or perchlorates are not defined as fireworks by the law and are legal. Although legal, sparklers can still be dangerous and should only be used outdoors, under adult supervision, and kept away from the body. Sparklers can heat up to 1200 degrees and pose a danger if used improperly.”

