COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities say a missing swimmer in the quarry of beaver Dam swim Club in Cockeysville has been found safe following an extensive search.

According to BCFD Chief Jay Ringgold the call came in at 2:30 p.m. for an adult male who did not resurface.

The man was later found safe.

A dive team arrived at the scene to assist.

