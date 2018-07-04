BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is the 16th most patriotic state in the nation, according to WalletHub.

How can that be? The national anthem was written here when Francis Scott Key watched the bombardment of Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore.

We didn’t even make the top 10.

According to WalletHub, they rate each state against a number of factors like number of military enlistees, veterans per capita, number of peace Corps volunteers, percentage of people who voted in the 2016 presidential election and volunteer rate.

Virginia is ranked the most patriotic state, followed by Alaska at no. 2 and Wyoming at no. 3 (do they even have a population?)

Nearby states West Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania rank numbers. 40, 41 and 42 respectively.

Massachusetts ranks no. 50.

