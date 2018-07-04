OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands are celebrating the Fourth of July in Ocean City this week and businesses are banking on the holiday crowd to kick off their peak season.

Ocean City is rolling out the red, white, blue carpet for tourists — it’s a crucial time for the beach town and has the biggest economic impact for the summer season.

Hoping vacationers show their appreciation in dollars.

“Generally July and August are 60 percent of our business for the year,” said Greg Shockley, Shenanigan’s Irish Pub owner.

It’s a small window to capitalize on.

“These 100 days are really the major impact for our business and our season,” said Rick Meehan, Ocean City’s mayor.

The July 4th fireworks show is the biggest one they have this summer, but throughout the season they also have free concerts and other shows.

