ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maybe it’s because the Fourth of July fell on a Wednesday, but locals seem to be flocking to Maryland’s state parks to enjoy the day.
However, several state parks have closed to new patrons after reaching capacity.
Cunningham Falls, Rocky Gap and Sandy Point state parks are all closed.
Police will not allow vehicles to idle on the roadways or shoulders nearby.
There was so much traffic by the entrance of Sandy Point State Park that Maryland Natural Resources Police told people to avoid the area.
Officials have said Sandy Point could reopen later in the day.
WJZ will have updates as they are made available.
