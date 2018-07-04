ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maybe it’s because the Fourth of July fell on a Wednesday, but locals seem to be flocking to Maryland’s state parks to enjoy the day.

However, several state parks have closed to new patrons after reaching capacity.

@CunninghamFalls @RockyGapSP and @SandyPointSP all temporarily closed. Police will not allow vehicles to sit on the shoulder to wait it out. Watch individual @MDStateParks Twitter accounts for updates. pic.twitter.com/RbGkfDlJt5 — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 4, 2018

Cunningham Falls, Rocky Gap and Sandy Point state parks are all closed.

Police will not allow vehicles to idle on the roadways or shoulders nearby.

There was so much traffic by the entrance of Sandy Point State Park that Maryland Natural Resources Police told people to avoid the area.

Massive traffic jam ⁦@SandyPointSP⁩

Traffic being diverted from EB 50 away from the park.

Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/BSs6fmNriS — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 4, 2018

⁦@SandyPointSP⁩ is full and temporarily closed. The only quick way around local roads is by bike. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/qoAaHBrmSa — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) July 4, 2018

Officials have said Sandy Point could reopen later in the day.

WJZ will have updates as they are made available.

