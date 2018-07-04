FRIENDSVILLE, MD (WJZ) – One teen was killed and another was critically injured after a car flipped over in Garrett County Tuesday.

A 13-year-old died in transport to Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia after the single vehicle crash just after 3 p.m. on I-68 in Friendsville.

Out of the six people riding in the SUV, four of them were juveniles. Five of the six occupants were ejected from the vehicle on the scene. Four people were riding in the backseat that was only meant for three. They weren’t wearing seatbelts.

In addition to the fatality, a 12-year-old passenger was flown to Ruby Memorial with life-threatening injuries; the other passengers were ground transported to the hospital.

The investigation revealed the 2004 Ford Explorer was driven by Crystal Adams of Morgantown, West Virginia. Adams lost control of the vehicle, hit a barrier, and rolled over numerous times. Troopers from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barracks responded to the accident on the right shoulder of I-68 just west of Sand Springs Road.

In addition to the troopers from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barracks, personnel from Friendsville Fire Department, State Highway Administration and Garrett County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone who witnessed the accident is advised to contact the McHenry State Police Barracks at 301-387-1101.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article