Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore Crime, Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating the early morning murder of a 46-year-old female.

Police say around 5:18 a.m. Wednesday they responded to the 3700 block of West 5th Street to investigate a reported shooting. Once there they found the victim suffering gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police are also investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Greenmount Avenue. Police responded to the area around 3:29 a.m. Wednesday.

They say officers ound a 28-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He was also taken to the hospital where he received treatment.

Investigators ask anyone with information about these shootings to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

