ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were rescued from the Patapsco River Wednesday afternoon.

According to Howard County Fire and EMS, the call came in around 1:38 p.m. for a water rescue near the Swinging Bridge in Ellicott City.

EMS transported the two people to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Crews are still investigating the incident and are asking residents to avoid Ilchester and Bonnie Branch roads.

