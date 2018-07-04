HEAT WAVEHeat Advisory Issued On July 4th Until 7 p.m.
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were rescued from the Patapsco River Wednesday afternoon.

According to Howard County Fire and EMS, the call came in around 1:38 p.m. for a water rescue near the Swinging Bridge in Ellicott City.

EMS transported the two people to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Crews are still investigating the incident and are asking residents to avoid Ilchester and Bonnie Branch roads.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more on WJZ at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

