BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Happy Fourth of July! Some light showers only made it into extreme Northern Maryland as heavier showers impacted parts of Western Maryland, but we once again reached over 90 degrees.

Tomorrow should be another warm and humid day for most of us with just a slight chance of a shower in spots.

On Friday, a strong cold front with much drier and pleasantly cooler air will move our way with an area of showers and thunderstorms.

These storms may contain heavy rains and gusty winds before things dry out by evening.

Our weekend is looking just gorgeous!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook