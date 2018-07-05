PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police say a single car crash Thursday morning resulted in two children being thrown from the vehicle.

Officials say they responded to the area of Northbound Indian Head Highway between Fort Washington Road and Old Fort Road in Fort Washington at approximately 1:45 a.m.

We are on scene of a single car crash northbound Indian Head Highway between Fort Washington Rd/Old Fort Rd in Fort Washington. At about 1:45 am, officers responded to the area for a single car crash. pic.twitter.com/a9q5PQWiKM — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 5, 2018

They say an SUV was traveling northbound on Route 210 and for reasons unknown, lost control and struck a guardrail.

The children and the driver were taken to the hospital but do not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook