PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police say a single car crash Thursday morning resulted in two children being thrown from the vehicle.

Officials say they responded to the area of Northbound Indian Head Highway between Fort Washington Road and Old Fort Road in Fort Washington at approximately 1:45 a.m.

They say an SUV was traveling northbound on Route 210 and for reasons unknown, lost control and struck a guardrail.

The children and the driver were taken to the hospital but do not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

