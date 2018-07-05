BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for your help to identify three persons of interest in connection to a deadly shooting.

Police want to speak with three men shown in surveillance video. They also believe a gray minivan was involved.

Police responded to the 1000 block of West North Avenue for reports of a June 18 shooting.

Once there, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. He died minutes later.

Anyone with information is urged to call Baltimore Police.

