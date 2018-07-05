  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for your help to identify three persons of interest in connection to a deadly shooting.

Police want to speak with three men shown in surveillance video. They also believe a gray minivan was involved.

Police responded to the 1000 block of West North Avenue for reports of a June 18 shooting.

Once there, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. He died minutes later.

Anyone with information is urged to call Baltimore Police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s