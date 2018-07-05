  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Capital Gazette shooting, Jarrod Ramos

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say they believe a man charged with killing five people in a Maryland newsroom sent a card to a journalist he harassed for years.

Norfolk, Virginia, police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the card arrived Thursday at The Virginian-Pilot. It was not signed, but police believe Jarrod Ramos sent it.

RELATED: Gov. Hogan Asks Why Capital Gazette Shooting Suspect Got Plea Deal Previously

Eric Hartley, an editor at the Pilot, told The Associated Press in an email that the envelope was postmarked June 28 and addressed to him. Hartley said police told him it contained a CD and a card with a statement along the lines of, “Smile, you’re on camera. It’s your big day, and all eyes are on you.”

Ramos is charged in the June 28 shooting at Hartley’s former newspaper, The Capital. Ramos unsuccessfully sued Hartley and that newspaper over a column Hartley wrote.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s