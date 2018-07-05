BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the past two decades, two huge developments have taken shape near downtown Baltimore.

And now a bridge between the two is expected to open the door to a larger revitalization.

Contamination of the land began before the start of the Civil War and continued until 1985.

Because it’s on the water, it is valuable enough to clean up. So it was, and it went from an industrial wasteland to a promise land for developers.

But as a peninsula, the water channel means there is only one way in and one way out; until now.

The city spent $10 million on the Central Avenue Bridge.

It connects Harbor Point with Harbor East.

“Opening this bridge is central to the development and a community as a whole coming together, working together and providing opportunities for us to engage one section of our city to the other,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

Paul Benjamin is all for that. His daughter lives in Harbor East and he has a business in Harbor Point, and welcomes the addition.

“Previously, I used to walk all the way around,” he said. “About two miles to get there. Now I can just cross over and the traffic can cross over easily.”

That’s exactly what city leaders say will spur more development here, and further in towards the city.

As this kind of city living is drawing young professionals.

“The millennials get it, they understand,” Mayor Pugh added. “Baltimore is the place to live. It is the fastest growing millennial population in the top ten in the country.”

New residents who may never appreciate the significance of a simple concrete structure the length of a football field.

Right now, all of the lanes of this bridge are not yet open. They expect it to be fully completed in the next two months.

Over the next few years, the city has planned to improve the streetscape in the area further north along Central Ave.

