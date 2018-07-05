PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have charged the two people involved in an alleged shoplifting that turned into a police pursuit and police-involved shooting on July 3.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Robyn Slack of Baltimore, was charged with second-degree assault and two counts of theft.

Slack is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

The passenger in the vehicle, 38-year-old Micah Tucker of Baltimore, was charged with two counts of theft and was released on his own recognizance.

Tucker was shot in the arm by a county police officer during a confrontation with police.

The incident started early Tuesday morning, when police said Slack and Tucker allegedly shoplifted from a Parkville Walgreens. As police arrived they saw the suspect vehicle and began pursuing it. Although police tried to stop the driver, they said she refused.

The pursuit took them to the city-county line where the officer shot at the vehicle, striking Tucker, according to a police report and bodycam footage.

The officer involved in the shooting was identified as Ofc. First Class McCain of Precinct 8. He is a 17-and-a half year veteran of the police department.

