ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 9-week-old puppy was rescued on the Fourth of July after it got stuck in a pipe in Rockville.

According to Montgomery County Fire and EMS, the puppy was stuck 7-feet down in a 6-inch pipe in the ground.

Firefighters extracted the puppy with a Slim Jim tool — basically snagged and recovered the puppy and returned it to its owners.

Dog Gone & then retrieved by @mcfrs FS732, FS731 (TRT) Crews, 9 week old puppy, Down ~6” pipe in ground, Roughly 7’ deep, extracted w/ ‘Big Easy’ (Slim Jim) tool, basically a snag & recover, puppy returned to owners PE732, A732, TR700, SU729, SU731, SU725, BC703 & others on call pic.twitter.com/I92EZTnqaC — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 5, 2018

