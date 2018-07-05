BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service through midnight Thursday,

Ominous clouds could be seen over Baltimore just before 2 p.m.

The watch is for Washington D.C, and Baltimore as well as Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore and Harford counties.

Hagerstown and parts of West Virginia are also under a watch.

Slow moving thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are likely this afternoon and evening.

