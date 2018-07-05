BREAKINGPossible Tuberculosis Exposure Causes Hazmat Situation At Johns Hopkins
Filed Under:Flash flood watch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service through midnight Thursday,

Ominous clouds could be seen over Baltimore just before 2 p.m.

The watch is for Washington D.C, and Baltimore as well as Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore and Harford counties.

Hagerstown and parts of West Virginia are also under a watch.

Slow moving thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are likely this afternoon and evening.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on the weather in your area. Check the weather page for updates. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s