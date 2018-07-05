GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An 11-year-old girl suffered burns from sparklers on the Fourth of July after another child lit them close to her.

According to the Anne Arundel Fire Department, members of the Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit responded to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center to investigate the cause of a burn in the emergency room on Thursday morning at 1:51 a.m.

The parents of the 11-year-old girl bought legal sparklers from a stand in Glen Burnie on July 4.

Around 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July, another child lit the sparklers too close to the girl.

The girl suffered second-degree burns to her right wrist and abdomen.

It’s the second fireworks accident reported in Anne Arundel County this week.

On Tuesday, a 21-year-old man suffered “catastrophic” injuries to both hands after putting a lit mortar into a mortar tube. Those fireworks were purchased illegally.

DC Fire & EMS put out a warning on their Twitter account Wednesday, using images from a fireworks injury victim to make their point to leave fireworks to the professionals.

