BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore officers are responding to reports of a juvenile being shot Thursday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened near Edmondson Ave. and Loudon Ave.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Southwest District: Edmondson Ave and Loudon Ave. Juvenile reported to be shot. PIO responding — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 5, 2018

No further details have been released.

