BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire crews are on scene at Johns Hopkins Hospital where there’s a hazmat situation after people may have been exposed to tuberculosis after vials were possibly broken.

Fire officials have confirmed the hazmat situation and some people were evacuated from the cancer research building. We cannot confirm if the entire building was evacuated, however from Chopper 13 we can see a large group of people being escorted out of the building.

A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins Medicine released the following statement:

“The Baltimore City Fire Department is actively investigating the possible release of a small amount of tuberculosis during transportation in an internal bridge between Cancer Research Building 1 and Cancer Research Building 2. Employees were in the area when the incident occurred, and these employees have been isolated and are expected to be evaluated by the fire department. As a cautionary measure, both Cancer Research Buildings have been evacuated. So far, all indications are that no other individuals have been exposed, however the buildings will remain evacuated until cleared by public safety officials.”

“Tuberculosis (TB) is a potentially serious infectious disease that mainly affects your lungs. The bacteria that cause tuberculosis are spread from one person to another through tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Caroline Street is closed at Jefferson Street.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m.

At this time there is no information on the exact number of people exposed, but officials are asking that people avoid the area.

