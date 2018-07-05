HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Three Maryland cities were named among the 50 safest cities to raise children.

According to Safewise.com, Easton, Takoma Park and Havre de Grace were listed right at the top.

Easton was ranked no. 1, followed by Takoma Park as no. 3 and Havre de Grace as no. 4.

About Easton they wrote, “Maryland has been at the center of the free-range parenting conversation, so it’s no surprise that our safest city to raise free-range children is in the Old Line State. Easton embodies small town charm, and with more than 230 acres of parks and open spaces, there is plenty of room for adventurous youngsters to safely explore.”

“Free-range’ parenting implies letting a child do things alone and at their own pace.

Other nearby towns that made the cut were Fairfax (13), Vienna (14) just south of D.C.

Safewise looked at a cities walkability score, overall safety score and violent crime percentage to make the determination.

