  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore Crime, Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two unrelated Thursday morning murders.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of West North Avenue due to reports of a stabbing around 12:38 a.m.

They report they found a 47-year-old male who had been stabbed. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he died.

Investigators say they learned the victim was assaulted after a dispute during a card game.

Police say later that morning, around 3:07 a.m., they responded to the 500 block of Denison Street to investigate the sound of gunfire. Once they arrived they found a 33-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

Homicide detectives assumed control of both investigations. They ask anyone with information to contact police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s