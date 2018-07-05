BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two unrelated Thursday morning murders.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of West North Avenue due to reports of a stabbing around 12:38 a.m.

They report they found a 47-year-old male who had been stabbed. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he died.

Investigators say they learned the victim was assaulted after a dispute during a card game.

Police say later that morning, around 3:07 a.m., they responded to the 500 block of Denison Street to investigate the sound of gunfire. Once they arrived they found a 33-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

Homicide detectives assumed control of both investigations. They ask anyone with information to contact police.

