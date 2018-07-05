BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Go ahead and make some weekend plans! Yep I know it is only Thursday, but the end of this run of tough weather is in sight. And behind some stormy weather we, barring a hemispheric change in the forecast, are in for GREAT weather Saturday, and Sunday. The bottom line for both days… sunny, less humid, gentle breezes, and a high in the low 80’s.

Tomorrow will be a day to be reckoned with as a strong cold front comes slicing through the Mid-Atlantic with a forecast of heavy thunderstorms. The timing now appears to be afternoon and evening. (That timing will be adjusted through the day though.) Gusty winds and heavy downpours could accompany this front not unlike we saw on Memorial Day. Hopefully not though.

But behind that issue lay no issues at all for the weekend. Go ahead and make some plans to get outside and finally be able to get a breath of fresh air. Every time I read that weekend outlook Kenny Chesney’s song, “No shoes, no shirt, no problem!”, keeps playing in my mind. But for us let’s change the lyrics, this weekend to, “No shoes, no shirt, no issues!”

MB!

