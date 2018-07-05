BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After some possible heavy showers and thunderstorms overnight Thursday and tomorrow, there’s a chance that a cold front will sweep away all the heat and humidity.

Much cooler and much drier air will move in later Friday night and stick around all weekend.

It will be a beautifully pleasant change from the past week of 90 plus temperatures and humid days!

Make your outdoor plans now!

