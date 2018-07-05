By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After some possible heavy showers and thunderstorms overnight Thursday and tomorrow, there’s a chance that a cold front will sweep away all the heat and humidity.

Much cooler and much drier air will move in later Friday night and stick around all weekend.

It will be a beautifully pleasant change from the past week of 90 plus temperatures and humid days!

Make your outdoor plans now!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s