BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 7-year-old girl remains in critical condition Friday after she was shot while sitting in the back of a car in west Baltimore.

Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle announced Friday that the 33-year-old driver of the vehicle in which the girl was in at the time of the shooting has been arrested after officers reportedly found a gun and drugs inside the vehicle.

33-year-old Darnell Holmes was arrested for handgun and narcotics offenses. Holmes was not related to the 7-year-old victim, but police say she was related to the other child who was in the backseat at the time of the shooting.

Police say this doesn’t appear to be a random act, but still aren’t sure who the intended target was.

No other arrests have been made, and no suspects have been charged with the shooting of the 7-year-old.

Officers are searching for a white vehicle that may have black paint transfer.

The victim, identified by family members as Taylor, was taken to Shock Trauma, where police described her injuries as critical and unstable.

Her family was huddled at Shock Trauma Thursday night, hoping for a miracle.

A gofundme account has been set up to help her family with financial expenses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

