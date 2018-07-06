  • WJZ 13On Air

By George Solis
Filed Under:Baltimore County executive race

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Former state delegate Johnny Olszewski has won the Baltimore County executive Democratic nomination by a slim margin.

Olszewski squeaked out the win by nine votes, which could trigger a recount.

After a recount of the absentee ballots, Olszewski originally led state Sen. Jim Brochin by seven votes Friday night.

The Baltimore County Board of Election began counting 1,500 provisional ballots Thursday.

More than a week after the primary election, the race appeared to be a dead heat between Olszewski and Brochin.

Representatives from both camps were watching the counts closely.

“I applaud the work of the Board of Elections, you know, staff and the board. They’ve been really diligent in their effort to make sure every vote is counted,” said Tucker Cavanagh, campaign manager for Olszewski.

“The question is, how close? I mean, if it’s within 10 votes, it triggers an automatic recount,” Brochin said.

Councilwoman Vicki Almond trailed by nearly 1,000 votes.

