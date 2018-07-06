BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Ben Jealous, who won the Democratic nomination for Maryland Governor in the primary election last month.

Jealous, who beat out Rushern Baker, Richard Madeleno, Alec Ross, Jim Shea, and Krish Vignarajah, is taking on current Governor Larry Hogan

Dave Chappelle and Bernie Sanders had previously endorsed Jealous, along with nearly 40 other people or organizations, according to Jealous’ campaign.

