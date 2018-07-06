Filed Under:Ben Jealous, Governor Larry Hogan, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Ben Jealous, who won the Democratic nomination for Maryland Governor in the primary election last month.

Jealous, who beat out Rushern Baker, Richard Madeleno, Alec Ross, Jim Shea, and Krish Vignarajah, is taking on current Governor Larry Hogan

RELATED: Jealous Wins Democratic Governor Nomination In Maryland

Dave Chappelle and Bernie Sanders had previously endorsed Jealous, along with nearly 40 other people or organizations, according to Jealous’ campaign.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s