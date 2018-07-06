BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A youth gymnastics coach in northern Virginia has been convicted of aggravated sexual battery.

Prosecutors say Brian Dinh Nguyen targeted an 11-year old girl at the facility in Loudoun County where he worked as a coach. The girl was attending a free event to celebrate her friend’s birthday in December 2017 when Nguyen repeatedly touched her inappropriately, according to the prosecution.

The victim told her friend, who reportedly intervened to stop Nguyen. Both girls later told their parents what happened.

The jury recommended a sentence of six years in prison and a $11,000 fine.

Nguyen is set to be sentenced in September.

