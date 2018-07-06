  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Credit Card Skimming

BALTIMORE, MD — Do yourself a favor when you’re filling up with gas for this weekend and pay with cold, hard cash, the Secret Service warns. Clever fraudsters have installed credit card “skimmers” at fuel pumps across the nation to steal unsuspecting motorists’ personal financial information — and ultimately, their money, the agency said.

Skimmers aren’t new, but new technology makes them smaller and almost impossible to spot, In some cases, the scammers don’t even have to return to the fuel pump to recover the information because they use Bluetooth technology to access it remotely.

Read the full story on Patch.com.

