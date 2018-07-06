MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police say they are investigating the death of a truck driver at a Maryland weigh station after his truck rolled over him while he was doing repairs.

58-year-old Lee Hobbs was under his tractor trailer Friday morning after a trooper at the Hyattstown weigh station placed his tractor-trailer out of service for brake violations.

While the vehicle was in the out-of-service lot, Hobbs went to make the necessary adjustments to his brakes.

The preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police shows that the parking brake was not engaged when Hobbs went underneath the truck.

While Hobbs was underneath the tractor-trailer, it rolled back and over him, according to police.

Hobbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP is continuing to investigate.

