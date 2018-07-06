DUNDALK, MD (WJZ) – A man was stabbed in the parking lot of a Dundalk Save-A-Lot at the end of a Fourth of July fireworks show.

Police said a man and the two suspects got into an argument regarding the traffic leaving the parking lot at the end of the fireworks show in the 1700 block of Merritt Boulevard. The victim saw the argument and tried to prevent a fight when the suspects pulled him into their car and stabbed him.

The 33-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for upper body wounds. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The two suspects, 21-year-old Deion Nicholas Richardson and 22-year-old Christopher Marquis Thomas, have been charged with first-degree and second-degree assault and are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

