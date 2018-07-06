RIVERDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Frances Tiafoe, 20, from Riverdale in Prince George’s County reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time Thursday. Tiafoe beat France’s Julien Benneteau 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.

Raised in College Park and the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone, Tiafoe trained at the Junior Tennis Champions Center where his father was a maintenance worker. He entered the Grand Slam tournament ranked 52nd.

“I’ve still got a long way to go,” Tiafoe told the Associated Press. “But I said, ‘Look, I’m going to change everybody’s life, I’m going to buy you all a house. I’m going to do X, Y, and Z, and everybody’s going to live nice at the end of my career and no one is going to have to worry about anything.’ ”

He faces 40th ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia in the Round of 32 on Saturday. The time has not yet been determined.

