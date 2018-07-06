BALTIMORE, MD — Whoever coined the phrase “as American as apple pie,” should probably revise that to reflect that burgers are actually our passion. Which may be why every foodie website and blogger has its own ranking of what the best burger in the state is, and they don’t always agree.

Admittedly, “as American as two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame-seed bun,” may not have the same ring to it, but at least it would be factually correct — particularly when Americans just spent $388 million on patties alone this week, according to CNBC. But if you don’t feel like grilling your own burgers — or your boss’s barbecue invite somehow got lost in the mail — a recent MSN report says there’s a great spot to try in Baltimore.

Read the full story on Patch.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook