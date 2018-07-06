BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All of Maryland’s casinos reported increases for the second consecutive month.

Last month, the casinos generated almost $149 million — an increase of 14 percent compared to the same time last year.

There are six privately owned casinos throughout the state: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

MGM topped the list with more than $59 million from slots and table game — up by more than 18 percent from June 2017.

Live! came in second with more than $48 million.

Horseshoe raked in nearly $23 million.

Ocean Downs brought in more than $7.2 million, followed closely behind by Hollywood with more than $6.6 million.

Rocky Gap bottomed out the list with more than $4.7 million.

Under Maryland law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund, local impact grants, local jurisdictions, the state’s horse racing industry and the Maryland General Fund. Contributions to the state from all six casinos can be found here.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports nearly $36 million went to the Education Trust Fund.

