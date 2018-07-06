  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 83-year-old man.

Richard Williams was last seen Friday in the 1600 block of Ramblewood Rd.

He was last seen wearing an 82nd Airborne baseball cap, green tee-shirt, red dress shirt, green jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s