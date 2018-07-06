BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 83-year-old man.

Richard Williams was last seen Friday in the 1600 block of Ramblewood Rd.

He was last seen wearing an 82nd Airborne baseball cap, green tee-shirt, red dress shirt, green jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.

