BALTIMORE (CBS) – Friday, July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day! Celebrate this tasty and crispy day locally or with deals from chain restaurants.
Local Eats:
Bon Chon Korean fried chicken in Canton
Cardinal Tavern in Canton
Ekiben in Fell’s Point
HipHop Fried Chicken in Baltimore
Miss Shirley’s Cafe in Roland Park or at the Inner Harbor
Maggie’s Farm in Baltimore
Rye Street Tavern in Riverside
Chain Restaurant Deals:
Burger King: Get a 10-piece chicken nugget for only $1.69.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Carrabba’s is offering half-off the wood-fired Italian wings appetizer during happy hour.
Church’s Chicken: Get an entire half smokehouse chicken, any regular side and a biscuit for just $5.
KFC: KFC’s $20 Fill Up includes eight pieces of Original Recipe, Extra Crispy, or Kentucky Grilled Chicken, a large cole slaw, four biscuits and two large mashed potatoes and gravy.
Popeyes: Enjoy five pieces mixed or tenders with two sides and two biscuits for $10.
Papa John’s: Add either a six-piece chicken wings or 10-piece chicken poppers for just $6.99.
Royal Farms: $5 Chicken Box with 2 pieces of chicken (white, dark, tenders), Western fries and a roll. You can also enter to win free chicken for a year.
