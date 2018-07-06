BALTIMORE (WJZ) –- Complicated designs and visions for the renovation and expansion of the Baltimore Convention Center may take up to six years to complete, but could add hundreds of thousands of square feet and a 500-room hotel.

According to WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun, an architectural and design report details several options for the future of the convention center to replace outdated facilities, competing with entertainment centers in Washington, Philadelphia and others.

According to The Sun, The Maryland Stadium Authority commissioned the $460,000 study in May 2017, which aimed at exploring the achievability and logistics of the renovations.

The Sun states that the report does not endorse any particular plan for the expansion, but that the study claims the renovations are necessary to “meet market demands.”

However, all of the options for renovation include demolition of the convention center’s East Building, which opened in 1979. The report suggests that the convention center would need to take over the space of the Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel to make room for the convention exhibition.

The report also suggests for an expansion of the convention center from 1.2 to 1.7 million square footage; an increase in exhibit space from 300,000 to 400,000 square feet; and replacement of the 337-room Sheraton with a 500-room hotel connected to the convention center.

The report does not estimate the price of the different options for the renovations, but claims that a new arena would require immense private investment.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article