A judge has granted a delay in the trial of a former University of Maryland student charged with the fatal stabbing of a Bowie State University student in what prosecutors say was a racially motivated attack, according to a report.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a judge in Prince George’s County delayed the trial by six months until January 2019. Sean Urbanski, 22, is accused of killing Army 2nd Lt. Richard W. Collins III, 23.

Read the full story on Patch.com.

