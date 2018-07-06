  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.!

I am ready for the weekend. Knowing the weather is going to turn in our favor has been like smelling a steak on the grill. You know what is coming, and it will be good….but the waiting makes you hungry. Patience will pay off as, right now, it looks like clearing skies by mid-afternoon with a fine evening ahead. No change in the weekend outlook. A bunch of sun and VERY pleasant conditions.

ROAD TRIP!

Weekend plans for sure. And number one on the list is fresh air. For man and beast alike. Shorts for style as opposed to comfort. SPF 50, shades and to quote Blake Shelton, “Nowhere to go and ALL day to get there!” Whatever you do be safe, have fun, spread the love, and relax. We’ve totally earned this one!

T.G.I.F.,..ain’t it the truth!

MB!

