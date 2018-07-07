Looking to uncover all that the Inner Harbor has to offer? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local restaurants, from a daytime cafe to a Hawaiian fusion eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Inner Harbor, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Miss Shirley’s Cafe

PHOTO: RAQUEL A./YELP

Topping the list is Miss Shirley’s Cafe, a daytime eatery that serves breakfast and brunch. Located at 750 E. Pratt St., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,937 reviews on Yelp.

Established in 2005 by late restaurateur and Baltimore native Eddie Dopkin, this spot has Southern-influenced fare made with locally sourced Chesapeake Bay ingredients, per its website.

Menu options include barbecue chicken deviled eggs, peach and goat cheese biscuits, and chicken and waffles. Morning cocktails are also on offer, such as the jalapeño pineapple margarita. The full menu can be seen here. Miss Shirley’s also offers carryout and delivery services.

2. Cava Mezze

PHOTO: YUJIN H./YELP

Next up is Mediterranean cafe Cava Mezze, situated at 1302 Fleet St. With 4.5 stars out of 488 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite and now has five outposts (four in the DC metro area).

Founded in 2006 by local childhood friends Dimitri Moshovitis, Ike Grigoropoulos and Ted Xenohristos, Cava Mezze features shared plates, an expansive wine and beer list, and handcrafted cocktails. Standout menu options include mushroom risotto, seared scallops and octopus, and lamb chops. The full menu can be seen here. Cava Mezze also caters.

3. The Capital Grille

PHOTO: THE CAPITAL GRILLE/YELP

Steakhouse and wine bar The Capital Grille, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 500 E. Pratt St., 4.5 stars out of 414 reviews.

This nationwide chain has a wide-ranging menu including New England clam chowder as a starter; chicken Caesar salad; a rib-eye steak sandwich with havarti cheese and caramelized onions for lunch; and entrees like filet mignon and swordfish. Thirsty? Grab a glass or bottle of one of the many wines. The full menu can be seen here.

4. Charleston Restaurant

PHOTO: RACHEL L./YELP

Established in 1997, the award-winning Charleston Restaurant says it’s “rooted in French fundamentals and the Low Country cooking of South Carolina,” per its website. Located at 1000 Lancaster St., it’s another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 398 Yelp reviews.

From executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf, expect menu options such as house-cured salmon, lamb tenderloin, pan-roasted sea scallops and grilled veal flatbread. Pair your fare with one of the hundreds of wines in the cellar. The full menu can be seen here.

5. Roy’s Restaurant

Finally, there’s Roy’s Restaurant, an upscale Hawaiian fusion restaurant that has earned four stars out of 820 reviews on Yelp. You can find the steakhouse and sushi bar at 720B Aliceanna St.

This chain has extensive menu options from signature chef specialties and sushi to bar bites and cocktails. Noteworthy options include the tempura-crusted ahi roll with butter sauce; seared rockfish with sweet corn; and the tender braised lamb steak with blackberry hoisin. Libations include wine and cocktails like the rum-infused Roy’s Island Mai Tai and the Mango Mojito with vodka, lime and mint. The full menu can be seen here.

