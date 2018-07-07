BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was reportedly pulled from the Chesapeake Bay on Friday, and officials said the body was that of a person who jumped from the Bay Bridge last week.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports Anne Arundel Fire Boat Company 19 retrieved the body from the bay about two miles south of the bridge, near the mouth of the Severn River around 6 p.m.

The person reportedly jumped from the bridge on June 30.

Officials have not released the person’s identity.

An investigation is ongoing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook