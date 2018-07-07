BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — State Sen. Jim Brochin reportedly plans to ask for a recount after falling short of the Democratic nomination for Baltimore County executive by just nine votes.

Elections officials say former state delegate Johnny Olszewski Jr. won the Democratic nomination for Baltimore County executive Friday after a count of absentee and provisional ballots.

The narrow margin allows Brochin to request a recount.

The nine-vote margin comes out of more than 84,000 ballots cast.

RELATED: Olszewski Wins Democratic Nomination For Baltimore Co. Exec. In Tight Race

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports Brochin said his campaign team is evaluating their options and plans to talk to election officials Monday.

Olszewski led by nearly 350 votes after election day but saw his lead steadily erode as absentee ballots were counted.

Olszewski arrived to a cascade of applause from supporters outside the historic courthouse in Towson on Friday night.

“We are so humbled and grateful by today’s results and I first would like to thank the Board of Elections, who I know worked around the clock to get us to this point,” Olszewski said.

The winner faces Republican insurance commissioner Al Redmer Jr. in November.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)