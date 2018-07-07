BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 7-year-old girl continues to fight for her life after being shot while sitting in the back of a car in west Baltimore. Police are still looking for the gunman.

Police arrested the 33-year-old driver of the vehicle in which the girl was in at the time of the shooting after officers reportedly found a gun and drugs inside the car.

Darnell Holmes was arrested for handgun and narcotics offenses Friday. Holmes is not related to the young victim, but police say she is related to the other child who was in the backseat at the time of the shooting.

Police say the shooting Thursday doesn’t appear to be random but they still aren’t sure the intended target.

Police say surveillance images have helped investigators, but no other arrests have been made and no suspects have been charged with the shooting of the 7-year-old girl, identified by family members as Taylor.

Officers are searching for a white vehicle that may have black paint transfer.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where police described her injuries as critical and unstable.

Her family has been huddled at Shock Trauma since Thursday night, hoping for a miracle. Family members say her critical condition hasn’t improved much since that time.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help her family with financial expenses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

