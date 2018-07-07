ANNE ARUNDEL Co., Md. (WJZ) — Several local libraries are teaming up with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to loan out not only books but also rods and other fishing equipment. It’s a partnership that will encourage more kids to explore the great outdoors.

The Mountain Road Branch library in Anne Arundel County was the first to jump on board. Organizers say it was a no-brainer.

“We’ve had whole families come in and check out the poles. You can check out as many as we have available and they have said on their drive to the park, their kids have been really immersed in the books,” said Sarah Kachevas with Anne Arundel County Public Library.

In addition to Anne Arundel County, rods are available at five libraries in Carroll, Frederick and Harford counties. Click here for information on all the locations.

DNR said this is a way to foster a passion for fishing and expand the program.

“We started to get calls about other libraries wanting to take on the program, and we hope to expand it in the fall,” said Cindy Etgen, an education section chief with DNR.

Before grabbing that book and rod, anyone over 16 will need a fishing license.

“I think it’s great to get the kids outside, get them away from your screens and TV, get them outside. I think it’s a great program,” said Shannon Whetzel, a local mother.

There are no limits to how many rods you’re able to loan, all you need is a library card.

According to DNR, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sport Fish Restoration Program helped to fund the program.

