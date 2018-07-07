ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — One of five Maryland newspaper employees killed in a shooting last week is being remembered for her passion and commitment to the community she covered.

Family, friends and colleagues of Wendi Winters filled the Maryland Hall for Creative Arts on Saturday in Annapolis to recount the numerous ways she joyfully engaged with the community.

Steve Gunn, the former editor of The Capital, described her as the best hire ever made by a newspaper who brought humanity to the publication every day.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley says she was seen so frequently around town, he thought The Capital had cloned her, because he couldn’t understand how one person could be in so many places.

Representatives of the Girls Scouts and Red Cross spoke of contributions Winters made to help people.

