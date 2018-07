DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are in a standoff with an armed man in Dundalk.

Officers with drawn guns could be seen searching the area of Yorkway and Kinship roads.

According to an eyewitness, police on loud speaker have asked people in the neighborhood to stay inside.

Police are asking that residents avoid the area.

#BCoPD on the scene with an armed man on the corner of Yorkway and Kinship Rd. Please avoid the area. Residents should remain inside. ^SV — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) July 9, 2018

